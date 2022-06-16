AIB wades in as 33 passengers escape death

A fire incident fire from the engine of an airplane belonging to Overland Airways which occurred on Wednesday night in Lagos is being investigated by the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB-N)

AIB said it was notified of the serious incident and promptly dispatched it investigators to conduct an investigation into the occurrence.

The incident involved Overland Airways aircraft ATR42, Registration Marks 5N-BRQ on flight OLA1188 from ILORIN to LAGOS. Runway 18R, Murtala Muhammad International Airport around 18:40 on 15 June, 2022, it said in an electronic statement.

Overland Airways’ had earlier said its flight OF1188 from Ilorin to Lagos experienced an unusual high turbine temperature on one of its engines Wednesday, June 15,2022 around 7:50pm.

It explained “Overland Airways wishes to inform the general public that its flight OF1188 from Ilorin to Lagos experienced an unusual high turbine temperature on one of its engines today, Wednesday June 15, 2022 around 7:50pm.

This occurred in the approach phase of flight and the aircraft landed very safely as the Crew skillfully implemented their standard procedures for such abnormal situations.”

“All 33 passengers remained calm through the process and safely disembarked row by row in accordance with post COVID-19 procedures after the Aircraft came to a halt on the Murtala Muhammed International Airport Lagos runway 18 Right. No passenger was hurt in any way.”

“Overland Airways salutes the professional interventions of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and the Accident Investigation Bureau Nigeria (AIB-N) which were very prompt and reassuring.”

