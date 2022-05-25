A’Ibom Gov’ship: APC members protest allege imposition of Udofia



Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom state Wednesday stormed the national secretariat of the party in Abuja to protest against the alleged plot to impose Akanimo Udofia as the governorship candidate in 2023 general elections.

According to the revised timetable and schedule of activities of the ruling party, the governorship primary election will take place today Thursday, 26th May.

The protesters armed with placards with various inscription like; “Akan Udofia, Akwa Ibom state does not wants you; Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) sponsoring known mole in APC; No to Akan Udofia, PDP mole in APC; Akan Udofia is working for PDP and Governor Emmanuel Udom, arrived at the party secretariat around 10:30 a.m.”

Addressing the newsmen during the protest, spokesman of the protesters, Obong Victor said there was no doubt that there would be serious dissatisfaction in the party which might be too costly for the party.

He said: “This is to urgently bring to the attention of the National Chairman and the entire members of the National Executive Council (NEC) of our great party that an established and confirmed PDP sponsored mole in the person of Akanimo Asuquo Udofia is about to be imposed on Akwa Ibom APC members as their governorship candidate.

“The Akwa Ibom State government is the sponsor of Akan Udofia. The purpose is to pick the governorship ticket of APC and later pave the way for the success of the Udom Emmanuel imposed governorship candidate of PDP.

“It is also part of their agreement that in the eventual circumstance of disqualification of the PDP candidate, Akan Udofia will carry on with the interest of Governor Udom Emmanuel.”

Victor said the APC family in Akwa Ibom state was in shock that, “Udofia, PDP screened and confirmed aspirant, who is still campaigning and meeting with the governor of Akwa Ibom State and other PDP stakeholders could come over APC and be handed the governorship ticket.

“So, we say no to that, because we have evidence and we are submitting that for further justifications, the sole aim of us coming is for the national chairman to do diligence and justice. The APC National Chairman and indeed the entire Executive must act immediately too,” Victor noted.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

