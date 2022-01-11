Aides to Gbajabiamila enroll 130 pupils in Kano school

Appointees of Speaker of the House of Representatives under the aegis of Gbaja Professionals Volunteer Network, have enrolled 130 pupils into school in Dawakin Tofa local government area of Kano state.

The speaker’s aides equally renovated a students’ hostel for indigent students of Dawakin Tofa who are studying at various tertiary institutions of learning in Kano.

The hostel, located in the Kabuga area, was procured by the Dawakin Tofa local government area 21 years ago to cater for its indigent students. It was, however, observed that the hostel was in a bad condition, hence the need for renovation.

The speaker’s aides also carried out a medical outreach where the people of Dawakin Tofa with different ailments were attended to.