Aidoko inaugurates Kogi East Atiku campaign team

The Director General, Kogi East Atiku 2019,Senator Atai Aidoko Ali, has appealed to supporters of the party to use the 2019 election as a judgment of ineffectiveness to remove the APC government and see the PDP as the alternative

Senator Aidoko dropped the hint during the inauguration of Kogi East campaign team at Laps New World Hotel in Abuja

The meeting consisted of all the nine party chairmen in the local government, aspirants, elected members of the state and federal lawmakers, as well some party stakeholders

Senator representing Kogi East said all hands must be on deck to ensure the victory of all the candidates from the state Assembly, National Assembly elections as well as the Presidential election of the PDP

He said the need to support Atiku at this point in time is to address numerous problems of insecurity, unemployment, bad economy as well as decadence in governance process that had placed the poverty level of the people at disadvantaged position

Senator Aidoko said the committee was selected carefully based on the PDP organogram to protect the interest of its candidates at all levels, geared towards winning all the election in 2019

He alleged that the new campaign team should be guided by the pitfalls of the past,were some prominent members engaged in anti party and anti persons activities, to the detriment of the party and candidates.

The senator assured the people to remain undaunted, with the promises from the ruling party and other contenders, saying PDP remains the most grassroots party in the country

The organogram contains the senatorial campaign council, local government campaign leadership and ward campaign structure, down to the unit and area of Kogi East

The Deputy Director General for Kogi East, is Ambassador Isaac Onu.

