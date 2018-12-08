Aidoko not right on Abejukolo power project – Omala LG boss

Administrator of Omala local government area of Kogi state, Alhaji Ibrahim Aboh, has dismissed claims by some groups of PDP youths from Abejukolo that the electrification project in the town was executed by the out-going Senator Attai Aidoko, representing Kogi-east.

In a statement he issued in Lokoja on Friday, Aboh described the claim as “spurious, unfounded and misleading,” and, therefore, warned “those engaging in cheap lies and misleading the public for their pecuniary gains to desist.”

The statement read in part: “The said Aidoko does not know the road that leads to Omala, one of the local governments he claimed to be representing in his many years as a senator, neither has he carried

out any feasible project in the area.

“We wish to state it categorically clear that the Omala electrification project, starting with Abejukolo township, Agbenema, Ajejima, Opada, Odumukpo, Ajomakoji and Obakume community is one of

the first projects carried out by Governor Yahaya Bello-led administration in Omala local government.

“Upon hearing that Abejukolo community, the headquarter of a local government that has produced a governor for good nine years is in total blackout, the governor of Kogi state, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, in

his magnanimity, immediately swung into action by mobilizing contractors to light up Abejukolo township.

“The said project was extended to Agbenema-Ife, through Abejukolo, to Ajomakoji to Obakume in Bagana ward of Omala LG.”

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.