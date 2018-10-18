AIG Alkali resumes at police Zone 5

Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Zone 5, in-charge of Edo, Delta and Bayelsa states, Akali Baba Usman, has resumed duty.

Zonal spokesman of the police, Emeka Iheanacho in a statement disclosed that Usman was the AIG, Maritime Police Command, Lagos, before his deployment to the zone.

According to him, the AIG holds BA (Ed) Political Science, Bayero University (BUK) Kano and Masters in Public Administration, University of Maiduguri.

He said Usman took over over from AIG Rasheed Olatunde Akintunde who was redeployed to the Force Headquarters, Abuja as AIG, Federal Operations.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.