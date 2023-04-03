AIG Eboka bows out of police force 

Men of the Nigeria Police Force, Zone 16 headquarters, Yenagoa, Bayelsa state, weekend rolled out the drums to the meritorious retirement of their zonal commander, Assistant Inspector General of Police, Friday Eboka, at the Chief Diepreye Alamieyeseigha Memorial Bouquet Hall, Government House.

Guests, who came from different states of the federation, poured encomiums on the Delta state born Police officer.

Reading his citation, the Zone 16 Police Public Relations Officer, Mrs Ikwo Lafieghe, said the retired AIG Eboka who holds bachelor of science degree in political science was conscripted into the police force as ASP in March 1988.

She said the officer had served meritoriously in various capacities in the force across the federation including Asaba, Warri, Sokoto, Lekki in Lagos force headquarters, Abuja, as well as being the immediate passed commissioned police in Rivers state where crime was reduced to barest minimum before being posted to zone 16 headquarters in Bayelsa state.

He added that the retired AIG had attended various courses in the police force both within and outside Nigeria including, Jos, Ghana, USA amongst others.

Speaking in an emotional laden voice, the retired AIG Eboka said it was not easy to serve in the police in Nigeria for 35 years and retire without a query and in sound health.

He said the Nigeria police work is a thankless job where one is hardly appreciated no matter the efforts he or she puts in.

He added that even within the force, the police who should be working as friends antagonise each other thereby making the job stressful.

He advised those who are still in service to study every officer and emulate his positive aspects and jettison the negative aspects as no human is perfect.

He added that in any command that an officer is posted, he should put his best to leave behind something that he will be remembered for.

