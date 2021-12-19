Aigbefoh tasks Nigerians on nation’s development

Barrister David Aigbefoh of Lex Dominus Chambers, Solicitors/Arbitrators and vice chairman of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Gwagwalada branch, has called on Nigerians to contribute positively to the socio-economic growth and development of the country.

Aigbefoh made this assertion weekend at the launch and presentation of 1st unwavering commitment to Africa and success lady ambassador award 2021, organied by Salvage Africa Advocacy Initiative (SAAI), held at the International Conference Centre (ICC) in Abuja.

Aigbefoh was given the award for his selfless service to humanity and national growth, development to community and Nigeria at large.

While speaking to Blueprint after the award, Aigbefor said that doing the right thing with the little he has is what has brought him thus far.

He stated further that individuals don’t need to be in government or be a millionaire before touching the life of others or supporting national growth.

He appealed to Nigerians to learn to contribute positively to the growth and welfare of the nation and her citizens, rather than living it for the government alone.

He added that any wherever people reside and where they find yourselves, they should learn to contribute positively to the growth of the nation. He said by doing that, leadership crisis in the nation will no longer be a problem.

He noted that everybody, in government or private sector has equal rights and responsibility towards building and safeguarding the nation.

Aigbefor has reportedly touched many lives in the past and he has contributed immensely to national security and national development as an individual in his private capacity.