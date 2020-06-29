AIICO Insurance donates face-masks to curb spread of COVID-19

AIICO Insurance PLC has donated reusable facemasks to the Nigerian Red Cross, We Stand Foundation and the African Clean Up Initiative (ACI).

These Non-Governmental Organizations are actively leading initiatives for public health and humanitarian causes in battling COVID-19. This is in alignment with the Nigerian Stock Exchange ‘Mask for All Nigerians’ campaign initiative.

The gesture, according to the statement signed by the Head, Strategic Marketing & Communications, Segun Olalandu, is a demonstration of the Company’s relentless commitment to its corporate social responsibility causes.

The statement quoted AIICO’s Corporate Responsibility & Sustainability Manager, Abimbola Shobanjo, as saying that “AIICO recognizes the need to impact society in meaningful ways such as this. Our hope is that by donating reusable facemasks, we join to help facilitate the adherence to this safety guideline from the government and the World Health Organization, WHO.”

It will be recalled that during the nationwide lockdown, AIICO organized a feeding relief programme to feed the less privileged and also donated post-natal hygiene kits to nursing mothers in poor communities in Lagos.