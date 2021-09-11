Air chief in Maiduguri, Yola, charges troops to sustain onslaught against insurgents

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, has charged personnel of the Air Component of Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) to sustain the current onslaught against terrorists and insurgents in the North-east.

A statement by Director of Public Relations and Information Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet on Saturday, said Amao gave the charge while on an operational visit to frontline troops of 105 Composite Group, Maiduguri and 103 Strike Group, Yola.

The CAS commended the troops for their commitment to the current onslaught against insurgents in the North-east, while urging them to sustain the momentum and remain focused towards their operational objective.

He said, “the outcome of our air operations have been very encouraging and positive and we must sustain these efforts to remain on course towards meeting our overall end state of ridding the region of these criminals.

“Absolute commitment, discipline and dedication is required at this point in time for us to get the job done”, he said.

The CAS also expressed optimism that the security threats confronting the country would soon be a thing of the past as the NAF, in synergy with other sister Services is working assiduously to flush out all criminal elements so as to enable all Nigerians go about their daily lives and businesses without fear.

He said in view of the centrality of air power in joint operations, the NAF would continue to provide the much-needed air support for the surface forces in all theatres of operation in the country.

While at Yola, Air Marshal Amao expressed appreciation to the personnel for their commitment and dedication to duty and charged them to continue to synergize their efforts with other security agencies within their location.

He also assured them that the entire nation remains grateful for their sacrifice and commitment towards keeping Nigeria safe.

During the interactive session, several issues pertaining to welfare, promotion and discipline, among others were addressed by the CAS on the spot.

Earlier on arrival in Maiduguri, Air Marshal Amao was briefed by the Air Component Commander (OPHK), Air Commodore Nnamdi Ananaba, who gave a summary of the major achievements recorded by the Air Component towards degrading the capabilities of insurgents in Borno state, especially in the last 30 days.