Air Chief urges SRB to sustain safety standard

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, has tasked members of the Safety Review Board (SRB) to explore ways of ensuring the sustenance of high safety standards in the conduct of all Nigerian Air Force (NAF) air operations.

A statement by NAF spokesperson Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet quoted Amao as saying this Friday at NAF Headquarters Abuja, during 2021 Safety Review Board (SRB) meeting.

Amao disclosed that as a highly technical Service operating sophisticated aircraft, equipment and military hardware, flight safety should be inherent in all NAF daily activities.

He said that the meeting focused on the steps taken by various NAF units towards addressing safety issues highlighted by the standing NAF Safety Audit Committee set up earlier in the year to chart a way forward in maintaining high safety standards in aircraft operations.

Air Marshal Amao further emphasized that the meeting should serve as a veritable platform for addressing all safety concerns so as to proffer realistic and lasting solutions to flight safety issues.

According to the CAS, “Overall, the essence of the meeting must be geared towards making the NAF a safer, more effective and efficient instrument of National Power.”

Earlier in his remark, the Chief of Standards and Evaluation (COSE), Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Olusegun Philip stated that the SRB, as the designated safety management body, is primarily tasked with appropriating safety policies and guidelines for the entrenchment of safety culture in the NAF.

He also disclosed that so far, about 100 NAF personnel have undergone various safety courses within and outside the country in the last 6 months.

According to him, efforts were on to collaborate with the United States Air Force to organize an in-country safety management training for more NAF personnel before the end of the year.

AVM Philip added that training activities at Nigerian Air Force Institute of Safety which were hitherto suspended following the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic will soon resume with new courses to broaden the scope of safety education in the NAF.

