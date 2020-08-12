Air force destroys terrorists’ logistics facility, kill several fighters

The Air Task Force of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has destroyed a Boko Haram Terrorists’ logistics storage facility and kill several of their fighters at Yamud along the Gulumba Gana-Kumshe axis of Borno State.

Coordinator Defence Media Operations, Maj. Gen. John Enenche, disclosed this in a statement.

He said the operation was executed yesterday, 11 August 2020, “on the heels of credible intelligence reports indicating that the settlement was one of the locations where the terrorists store their logistics and assemble to launch attacks.”

“Series of follow-up aerial surveillance missions also showed significant number of terrorists within the settlement and also identified some compounds that were being used as storage facilities and meeting venues, ” he said.

“Accordingly, the Air Task Force detailed its fighter jets to attack the location scoring accurate hits leading to the destruction of the designated target structures as well as the neutralization of several of the terrorists.”

