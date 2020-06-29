Air force destroys terrorists’ structures, kill several in Northern Borno

The Nigerian air Force component of Operation Lafiya Dole has destroyed Boko haram terrorists’ structures and killed many of the fighters during air strikes at their location at Warshale in Northern Borno state.

Coordinator Defence Media Operations, Maj. Gen. John Enenche disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

He said the air strikes were executed on 27 June 2020 as part of subsidiary Operation Long Reach “after credible intelligence reports as well as days of aerial surveillance missions established that the settlement was being used as staging area to launch attacks against friendly forces’ locations and surrounding civilian settlements.”

“The Air Task Force dispatched a force package of Nigerian Air Force fighter jets as well as an Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft to engage the location,” he said.

” The NAF jets scored devastating hits in their multiple waves of attacks resulting in the destruction of several structures in the settlement as well as the neutralization of some of the terrorists.”