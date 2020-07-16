Air force jets kill scores of terrorists, destroy camps in northern Borno

Following a sustained offensive, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) component of Operation Lafiya Dole has killed scores of Boko haram/ISWAP fighter during “massive” strikes at their camps at Ngwuri Gana along the Gulumba Gana – Kumshe axis in the Northern part of Borno state.

The operation, according to Coordinator of Defence Media Operations, Maj. Gen. John Enenche, was executed on Wednesday, 15 July 2020.

He said the operation was carried out on the “heels of Human Intelligence reports indicating that the settlement was one of the locations from where the Boko haram terrorists launch attacks against troops’ positions and villages around the general area of Kumshe.”

According to him, the Aerial surveillance missions also confirmed the heavy presence of a large number of the terrorists in the settlement, some of whom he said were seen slinging their rifles.

“The Air Task Force therefore launched coordinated attacks on the various targets within the settlement, employing an enhanced force package NAF fighter jets and helicopter gunships,” he said “the attack aircraft took turns in engaging the designated locations within the settlement, scoring devastating hits which led to the destruction of several structures, including the Communication Centres, as well as the neutralization of several terrorists.”

Enenche said the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has commended the Air Task Force for their “dedication, dexterity and professionalism.”

“The Defence Headquarters equally urges them to intensify the air offensive against the terrorists and all other criminal elements threatening the peace and security of our beloved country,” Enenche said added.