Air force jets strike several bandits in Zamfara forest

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF)/component of Operation Hadarin Daji has killed several bandits during air strikes at their camp in Kagara forest, Zamfara state.

The mission was conducted on 20 July 2020 after Human Intelligence reports and series of aerial surveillance missions had indicated heavy presence of the armed bandits with a large number of rustled livestock in a portion of the forest, according to Maj. Gen. John Enenche, Coordinator Defence Media Operations.

He said after the reports were confirmed, the Air Component dispatched NAF fighter jets to engage the location “with their munitions hitting the targets leading to the killing of some of the armed bandits,” while some that attempted to escape, using the livestock as camouflage, “were taken out in follow-on attacks.”

Enenche said the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, had commended the Air Component of Operation HADARIN DAJI for their professionalism and urged them to “remain resolute in the conduct of air strikes whilst continuing to provide close air support for ongoing ground operations in order to eradicate all armed bandits.”