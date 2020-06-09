Air force kill several bandits, destroy camps in Zamfara

The Nigerian Air Force component of Operation Hadarin DajI has killed several bandits and destroyed their camp during air strikes at Kwayanbana Forest in Zamfara state.

Coordinator Defence Media Operations, Maj. Gen. John Enenche said in a statement on Tuesday that operation was conducted on 7 June 2020, “after Human Intelligence reports and series of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance missions established that a group of makeshift structures hidden under the dense forest vegetation as well as the caves in the surrounding high grounds serve as hideout for the armed bandits and their notorious kingpin, Dogo Gede.”

He said the air component thereafter dispatched a force package of attack aircraft and helicopter gunships to engage the location, “leading to the destruction of the makeshift structures as well as the neutralisation of several of the armed bandits.”

Enenche said the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshall Sadique Abubakar has commends the air component for their professionalism and “urges them to remain resolute in the conduct of air strikes whilst continuing to provide close air support for ongoing ground operations in order to eradicate all armed bandits.”