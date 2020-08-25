Air force kills 15 top ISWAP commanders, several fighters in recent air strikes in Borno

The Defence Headquarters has disclosed that the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has killed key Islamic State West Africa “key” leaders and several of their fighters during ” simultaneous air strikes” at their hideouts in Kirta Wulgo and Sabon Tumbun, two settlements at the fringes of Lake Chad.

Coordinator Defence Media Operations, Maj. Gen. John Enenche said the operation was executed on Monday 24 August 2020 under Operation HAIL STORM.

He said the missions were conducted after credible Human Intelligence (HUMINT) reports that indicated that some ISWAP leaders and fighters had relocated to Sabon Tumbun due to the impact of the recent air strikes at the nearby Island settlement of Tumbuma Baba.

Enenche said about 15 high ranking ISWAP Commanders along with scores of their fighters were harboured at Kirta Wulgo, which he said served as the terrorists administrative Headquarters and training camp.

“Accordingly, the Air Task Force dispatched an enhanced force package of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets and helicopter gunships to attack the 2 locations scoring devastating hits leading to the elimination of several of the terrorist, ” he said.

“Prominent terrorists’ leaders, including Abu Imraana, ISWAP Naval Commander, as well as Mallam Ibrahim and Mallam Abba, are believed to be among the many ISWAP casualties.”