Air force kills Boko haram fighters, destroys hideouts in Sambisa

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) component of Operation Lafiya Dole has killed several Boko haram fighters and destroyed their hideouts at Kacha Korle in the Sambisa Forest.

Coordinator Defence Media Operations, Maj. Gen. John Enenche said the operation was executed on 10 June 2020, as result of intelligence reports which indicated that the location was being used as ” a staging area and meeting venue for the terrorists from where they planned and launched attacks against troops’ locations and civilian settlements within the Sector 1 Area of Responsibility, including the Maiduguri-Damaturu Highway.”

“Accordingly, the Air Task Force dispatched an Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft and fighter jets to attack the hideout. Overhead the target area, many Boko haram fighters were observed in and around some prominent structures. These were engaged in successive passes by the attack aircraft leading to the destruction of some of the structures as well as the neutralization of several of the terrorists,” he said.

Enenche said that the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshall Sadique Abubakar has commended the Air Task Force and urged them to intensify the air offensive against the terrorists.

“The Defence Headquarters also salutes the courage and dedication of the Air Task Force working in concert with other security agencies and stakeholders towards the defeat of the criminals in the North East,” he said.