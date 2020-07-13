Air force kills scores of bandits, destroys camps in Zamfara

Following its sustained onslaught against bandits and other criminals in the North-West and North-Central states, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) component of Operation Hadarin Daji has killed scores during several strikes at bandits’ camp in the Southwestern part of Kwiambana forest in Zamfara state.

Coordinator Defence Media Operations, Maj. Gen. John Enenche said the air strikes executed on 10 July 2020 after Human Intelligence (HUMINT) reports and series of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions “established that a group of structures hidden under the dense forest vegetation served as hideouts for suspected Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) elements and fighters under the notorious armed bandit kingpin, Dogo Gede.”

He said the Air component dispatched a force package of NAF fighter jets and helicopter gunships to attack the location.

According to him, the attack aircraft took turns in engaging the target causing damage to some structures in the camp and neutralizing scores of the criminals.

“Several bandits, who were seen attempting to flee on foot and on about 15 motorcycles, were mopped-up in follow-on attacks by the helicopters,” he said. “HUMINT sources later revealed that several of the bandits were neutralized and their motorcycles destroyed as a result of the air strikes.”

Enenche said the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has commended the Air Component of Operation HADARIN DAJI for their “professionalism and urges them to remain resolute in the conduct of air strikes whilst continuing to provide close air support for ongoing ground operations in order to eradicate all armed bandits.”

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria sincerely appreciates the continued support and cooperation of all well-meaning Nigerians, as we keep up the tempo of our operations to defeat all enemies of our Great Nation,” he said.