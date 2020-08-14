Air force kills scores of ISWAP fighters along Lake Chad Basin

As the Nigerian military continue to sustain social studies offensive operations against terrorists in the North-east, the Nigerian Air Force component of Operation Lafiya Dole has killed scores of Islamic State of West Africa (ISWAP) fighters and destroyed their hideouts in Tongue, a village in the Lake Chad area of Nortgern Borno state.

The air strike was conducted on Wednesday 12 August 2020 after credible Human Intelligence reports indicated presence of terrorists in the village, said Maj. John Enenche, the Coordinator Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters in Abuja.

Enenche said confirmatory intelligence through Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions corroborated the human intelligence reports, after which the Air Task Force dispatched a force package of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets to attack the location.

He said the NAF Jets took turns to engage the location “scoring devastating hits on the designated targets leading to the destruction of the structures as well as the neutralization of several ISWAP fighters.”

“The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, commends the Air Task Force for their dedication and professionalism and urges them to intensify the air offensive against the terrorists and all other criminal elements in the country, ” Enenche said.