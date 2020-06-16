Air force kills several bandits, destroys 3 camps in multiple strikes in Katsina

Nigerian Air Force component of Operation Hadarin Daji has killed several bandits in a multiple air strikes that also destroyed three of the bandits’ camps in a forest in Katsina state, south of Birnin Kogo, along the Katsina-Zamfara boundary area.

Coordinator Defence Media Operations, Maj. Gen. John Enenche, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, said the air strikes which were executed on Monday 15 June 2020, were part of renewed offensive to rid the North-west and North-central states of criminal elements.

Enenche said the Air component dispatched a force package of Nigerian Air Force attack aircraft and helicopter gunships to engage the area, after Human Intelligence reports as well as series of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions indicated that some clusters of huts in the area were being used as mini-camps by members of notorious armed bandits’ gang.

This, he said, led to the “destruction of three of the targeted camps, some of which were seen engulfed in flames,” and “several of the criminals were also neutralized in the process.”

Enenche said the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshall Sadique Abubakar, has commended the Air Component of Operation Hadarin Daji “for their professionalism and urges them to remain resolute in the conduct of air strikes whilst continuing to provide close air support for ongoing ground operations in order to eradicate all armed bandits.”