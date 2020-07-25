Air force kills several bandits, destroys camps in Zamfara

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Component of Operation Hadarin Haji has killed several bandits during strikes in the Doumborou forest area of Zamfara state.

Coordinator Defence Media Operations, Maj. Gen. Johns Enenche said the air strike was executed on 23 July 2020 after Human Intelligence reports “as well as series of confirmatory aerial surveillance missions established that members of the gang, along with their logistics items, motorcycles and hundreds of rustled livestock, had relocated from their erstwhile position to new area by a rocky high ground within the forest.”

He said the air component dispatched an “enhanced force package” of NAF fighter jets and helicopter gunships to attack the location.

“The attack aircraft engaged the target area scoring accurate hits and taking out some of the bandits. Many others, who were seen trying to flee the location in disarray, were mopped-up in follow-on attacks,” Enenche said.

He said the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has commended the Air Component of Operation Hadarin Daji for their professionalism and urged them “to remain resolute in the conduct of air strikes whilst continuing to provide close air support for ongoing ground operations in order to eradicate all armed bandits.”