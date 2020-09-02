Air force kills several ISWAP fighters, destroys hideout in Borno

As the military continue to intensify offensive against terrorists in North east Nigeria, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jet has killed some Islamic State West Africa (ISWAP) fighters during an air strike on their compound at Kaza, a community along the Gulumba Gana – Kumshe axis of Borno state.

The Coordinator Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, Maj. Gen. John Enenche disclosed this Wednesday.

He said the air strike was executed on 1 September 2020 following credible Human Intelligence reports as well as confirmatory Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions indicating a resurgence of terrorists’ activities in the settlement.

“The identified locations within the settlement were therefore attacked by fighter jets and helicopter gunships dispatched by the Air Task Force, resulting in the destruction of the structures and the neutralization of some of the ISWAP fighters, ” he said.