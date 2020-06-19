Air force kills several terrorists, destroys tactical base in Sambisa

Following recent feat by the Nigerian military against Boko haram terrorists under a new operation code named “Operation Long Reach”, the Air Task Force component of Operation Lafiya Dole has killed some Boko haram fighters and destroyed their tactical command at Yuwe in the Sambisa Forest, Defence Headquarters has said.

Coordinator Defence Media Operations, Maj. Gen. John Enenche who disclosed this in a statement said the operation was executed on 17 June 2020.

According to him, series of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions conducted before the air strike indicated “significant presence of Boko haram terrorists in the settlement and also established that a prominent compound with solar panel-mounted rooftop and a large tree in the middle with a nearby flag-mounted sentry post was being used by the BHTs to coordinate their operations in the area.”

“Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets dispatched by the ATF to take out the Command Centre took turns in attacking the location scoring accurate hits, leading to the destruction of the Centre and surrounding structures as well as the neutralization of several fighter,” he said.