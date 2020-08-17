Air force launches new operation, kills scores of terrorists, destroys hideouts

August 17, 2020 Musa Umar Bologi News 0



The Nigerian Air Force component  of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has killed scores of terrorists and destroyed their hideouts and logistics structures at Tumbuma Baba and Boboshe in Borno State. 

The feat was achieved Sunday after the launch of a new subsidiary Operation codenamed “HAIL STORM”.

Operation HAIL STORM is an air interdiction operation  aimed at taking out identified Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) and Boko Haram Terrorists’ (BHTs’) targets in the Lake Chad and Sambisa Forest areas of Borno State.

Coordinator  Defence Media Operations, Maj Gen John Enenche said  the attack at Tumbuma Baba, one of the Island settlements on the fringes of the Lake Chad, was carried out after Human Intelligence  reports “indicated that several ISWAP fighters and some of their leaders were harboured in some structures concealed under the thick vegetation of the area.”

He said  the Nigerian Air Force fighter jets was dispatched to attack the location and scored devastating hits on the settlement, “killing several of the terrorists and destroying their structures.”

“Several terrorists were similarly neutralized and some of their dwellings destroyed at Boboshe, a village along the river line on the Eastern part of the Sambisa Forest, as the NAF jets took turns in engaging the location, “Enenche said. 

You searched: , , , , ,

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*