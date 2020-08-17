Air force launches new operation, kills scores of terrorists, destroys hideouts

The Nigerian Air Force component of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has killed scores of terrorists and destroyed their hideouts and logistics structures at Tumbuma Baba and Boboshe in Borno State.

The feat was achieved Sunday after the launch of a new subsidiary Operation codenamed “HAIL STORM”.

Operation HAIL STORM is an air interdiction operation aimed at taking out identified Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) and Boko Haram Terrorists’ (BHTs’) targets in the Lake Chad and Sambisa Forest areas of Borno State.

Coordinator Defence Media Operations, Maj Gen John Enenche said the attack at Tumbuma Baba, one of the Island settlements on the fringes of the Lake Chad, was carried out after Human Intelligence reports “indicated that several ISWAP fighters and some of their leaders were harboured in some structures concealed under the thick vegetation of the area.”

He said the Nigerian Air Force fighter jets was dispatched to attack the location and scored devastating hits on the settlement, “killing several of the terrorists and destroying their structures.”

“Several terrorists were similarly neutralized and some of their dwellings destroyed at Boboshe, a village along the river line on the Eastern part of the Sambisa Forest, as the NAF jets took turns in engaging the location, “Enenche said.