Air Peace begins flights into Anambra airport

Following the recent approval of the Anambra International Cargo and Passenger Airport by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, Nigeria’s leading airline, Air Peace, has announced the commencement of scheduled flights into the airport tomorrow, Tuesday, December 7.

Revealing this to journalists in Lagos, Air Peace’s Spokesperson, Stanley Olisa, stated that Anambra people can heave a sigh of relief as they can now fly directly from Lagos and Abuja into the Umueri located Airport, adding that the airline would kick-off with four flights per week.

“This is great news for the people of Anambra State as we are launching four flights weekly into the new airport on Tuesday. For a start, we shall be operating on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays, and as operations gather momentum, we shall increase frequencies to daily flights”.

Olisa, who said that passengers can start booking on Air Peace’s website www.flyairpeace.com or its mobile app, stressed that the airline plans to connect Anambra to other cities not only Lagos and Abuja.

His words: “By the end of January 2022, we will have commenced the following connections: Anambra-Kano-Anambra, Anambra-Ibadan-Anambra and Anambra-Port Harcourt-Anambra. Air Peace is unwaveringly determined to interconnect Nigeria, providing connections which facilitate seamless economic exchanges and foster unity”.

He asserted that the consistent route expansion by the airline is a reflection of its no-city-left-behind initiative which has seen the airline expand its footprints both in Nigeria and beyond, while easing the transportation burden of Nigerians.

Air Peace currently services 19 domestic routes, 6 regional routes and 2 international destinations, and operates an increasing modern fleet of 32 aircraft, including 4 brand new Embraer 195-E2 jets and 2 Airbus 320s.

Related

No tags for this post.