Air Peace chairman donates N110m edifice to UI

The Chairman of Air Peace, Mr. Allen Onyema, has commissioned an imposing guest house he built and donated at the University of Ibadan as an alumnus of the institution, under the auspices of the University of Ibadan Alumni Association (UIAA).

Onyema stressed that Nigerians should be proud of their institutions saying “We need to be proud of Nigerian universities. That’s how it was in the good old days. We need to rediscover those days”, he stated.

The Air Peace boss, who was recognised with the Alumnus of the Year Award by the University in 2019, used the medium to plead with the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, to call off their strike for the sake of the nation and the wellbeing of the students.

According to him, “it pains me that our children have been at home for several months. For the sake of our nation, which is passing through trying times, and for the sake of the wellbeing of our children, ASUU should, please, call off the strike. He said the Federal Government and the Union should reach an amicable decision to end the crisis in the country’s university system.

Explaining how the Airline Operators of Nigeria, AON, suspended its planned shutdown of operations last Sunday, the aviator stated that the operators made sacrifices to give room for the government to solve the issue and it had done that. He asked ASUU to take a cue from what the airlines did by sacrificing for the wellbeing of Nigerian students.

He challenged her to make good use of the influence of personalities like the Sultan and John Odigie to attract more investments to the University.

Professor Adewoye, narrated how Onyema emerged as the Alumnus of the Year in 2019, and donated handsomely to the Ransome Kuti Hall where he stayed during his days at the institution.

She said: “As we commission this 110million naira project today, my joy knows no bounds. Onyema is simply a blessing to humanity, a blessing to Nigeria, a blessing to UI, and no wonder you were rewarded recently with the National Productivity Order of Merit Award by President Muhammadu Buhari. Thank you most exceedingly”.

Speaking, the Sultan of Sokoto, His Royal Majesty, Alhaji Muhammad Abubakar, charged the school management to never let the school down. “Government cannot do it all. We need to come in and help our universities and that’s why what Allen has done is commendable. We’re here to celebrate Allen for this wonderful edifice. Allen, once in a while, comes in and sees how the guest house is doing. Let’s continue to excel and commit ourselves to excellence”, he added.

Similarly, Chairman of the University Governing Council, Chief John Odigie said ”Allen, we’re glad to have you as an alumnus of UI. May God bless you. If we come knocking again, please listen to us as we are already looking at having a new Senate facility”.

The Vice-chancellor of UI, Professor Kayode Adebowale, noted that the event was significant in many ways. “Today’s event is significant and outstanding in many ways. A testimony to the generous heart of Allen Onyema. We stand here today to commission a 110million naira building by a worthy alumnus of this institution. No condition makes a true giver unable to give.

