Air Peace President shells out N20m to Super Falcons

President of Air Peace Airline, Barrister Allen Onyema was not dismayed by the lashing received by the Super Falcons in the hands of South Africa’s Banyana Banyana at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena on Tuesday.

He presented the sum of N10million to the Super Falcons’ class of 1999 that reached the quarter finals of the FIFA Women’s Cup in USA and were honoured by the NFF at a special Awards ceremony in Lagos on Monday, and also gifted the present bunch the sum of N10million.

It would be recalled that Barrister Onyema, whose company became the Official Airline of the Nigeria National Teams following a contract agreement signed earlier this month, motivated the Super Eagles with the sum of N20million to win their FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifier against Cape Verde in Mindelo. He promptly redeemed the pledge on the team’s arrival after their victory.

The Super Falcons lost the final match of the Aisha Buhari Invitational Tournament 2-4 to South Africa’s Banyana Banyana, but it was a good lesson for Nigeria to set store by her young brood.