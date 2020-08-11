Air Peace to recall sacked pilots

Pilots recently sacked by the management of Air Peace would soon be recalled to their jobs as the federal government through the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, airlines management and the leadership of the National Association of Airline Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE) resolved it in a meeting held in his office on Tuesday in Abuja.

In the verbal agreement reached after a dialogue that was held in a very friendly environment, Chairman of Air Peace, Chief Allen Onyema acceded to the minister’s appeal for the recall of the maximum number of pilots that the airline can accommodate without going under.

In their presentation, NAAPE, led by its chairman, Galadima Abednego said that some missteps could have been made in the course of the standoff between the airline and the union and appealed to the Minister to intervene in order to resolve the impasse.

He said that as a union it was a painful thing to see a large number of their members thrown into the labour market, and further appealed to employers of labour to see the union members as partners, and not adversaries.

On his own, the Chairman of Air Peace, Chief Allen Onyema expressed his sadness and disappointment over what he called the ingratitude of some of the airline’s pilots, after everything done to make them comfortable on their jobs.