Air pollution costs societies more than $5trn annually – Udo

The Permanent Secretary of The Federal Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, Mrs Monilola Udo said that a report by the world bank states that ‘air pollution costs societies more than $5 trillion dollars annually.

Udo said this while declaring open the sensitization workshop on the Promotion of Internet of Things (IOT) for Technology Air quality monitoring in the environment recently, in Abuja.

According to the press statement signed by the FMSTI Deputy Director Press Unit Mr. ATUOURA OBED that, “the Internet of things, refers to the Internet of computing devices embedded in everyday objects enabling them to send and receive data.”

She explained that the internet of things has a lot of climate related potentials such as monitoring air quality, water quality, pointing out that it is the engine that will drive Nigeria into the much anticipated smart city environment.

To this end, she enjoined the participants to take advantage of the workshop, and policies of the Ministry in Research and Innovation.

Earlier, the Director of Environmental Science Technology Department of the Ministry, Dr. Peter Ekwuozor, said that IOT is a great intervention for monitoring air quality both indoor and outdoor.

Dr. Ekwuozor further said that the IOT will help to develop effective policy means, control harmful emissions and consequently limit health burdens in the country.

