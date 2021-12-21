Air travel: We’ve learnt our lessons, no more cheating – NCAA

The federal government Monday said lessons have been learnt from past mistakes where foreign airlines were allowed unfettered access into Nigerian airports without reciprocity or commercial benefits to the country under the Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA).

Specifically, it said it is set to write all perceived imbalances in the allocation of landing permits for airlines from the United Kingdom UK and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), affirming that it will met out the same measure the UAE and UK authorities melt out to Nigerian airlines onto carriers from the two countries.

The UK and UAE authorities have come under the hammer of the Nigerian government in recent weeks following their hard stance against Nigerians and Nigeria carrier operating into the UAE. Both countries later backed down when the Nigerian government slammed them with similar ban imposed on its citizens and airline.

Director General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Captain Musa Nuhu, Monday said it will no longer be business as usual as the government needs to protect Nigerian businesses and airlines wherever they operate internationally and domestically.

Speaking on the recent diplomatic spat between Nigeria and the Dubai government, Nuhu said “pre-COVID-19, Emirates was operating two flights daily to Lagos, making 14 and another daily flight to Abuja, making it a total 21 flights weekly and under the same BASA arrangement, Etihad was making seven flights weekly to Nigeria, making UAE with 28 weekly flights into Nigeria, but unfortunately, because of the capacity of Nigerian airlines, only one Nigeria carrier out of the designated airlines was operating to UAE and was actually operating to Sharjah because it had difficulties getting slots and other things to operate into Dubai.

“But, Sharjah is one of the emirates covered by the BASA. Air Peace has been operating to Sharjah since 2018 or 2019 and it was doing three flights weekly. So, when COVID-19 came, all flights stopped and operations resumed a few months later and was also disrupted due to some protocols by the UAE, which the Nigerian government felt was discriminatory and Emirates was stopped from operating into Nigeria.”