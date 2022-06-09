AIRLIFT OF FCT, NASARAWA PILGRIMS’ BEGINS TODAY







The Executive Secretary Nasarawa State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board Mallam Idris Ahmad ALMAKURA said the airlift of 2022 hajj intending pilgrims from Nasarawa State will begin on Friday



The airlift will begins today Friday after a farewell ceremony held on Thursday at the Board’s Headquarters along JOS Road, Lafia.

In the same vein, The Director of FCT Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board Mallam Danmallam disclosed that the first flight of FCT intending pilgrims is scheduled to be airlifted today Friday and requested those in the first flight to report to camp for the collection of their Travel documents and other preparations for their airlift.

The Director explained that intending pilgrims would be subjected to a mandatory PCR test, in line with the guidelines for this year’s Hajj by Saudi Arabian authority and therefore, advised them to report for the exercise and abide by the laid down regulations.

He disclosed that the intending pilgrims should check for their flight schedules at the head office of the Board in the Central Area, or at the permanent Hajj camp to know their schedules.

