Airlines lament loss of over N45bn in delays, refund, bird strikes

The Airline Operators of Nigeria(AON) on Wednesday lamented the loss of over N45 billion in revenue following delays, refunds and cancellations, as well repairs of aircraft engines damaged by bird strikes.

The operators condemned the multiple designation the federal government granted foreign carriers particularly Qatar and Ethiopian Airlines which allowed them to operate into several cities in the country.

Specifically, the airline body explained that they spent over $60 million (about 24, 957, 600,000) in repairs of aircraft engines damaged by bird strikes across airports in Nigeria. Others include refunds made to passengers following delays and cancellations of flights which gulf about N20 billion, just as Air Peace alone said it refunded the sum of over N1 billion and Aero Contractors made a refund of N527 million in the month of January 2022.

Speaking on behalf of AON after its Annual General Meeting in Lagos Wednesday evening, Chairman of Air Peace and Vice President of the association, Mr. Allen Onyema said the current disruptions to flight operations being witnessed in the country is as a result of circumstances beyond the operators.

He added also that the recent increase in flight tickets is as a result an astronomical increase in the cost of aviation fuel, jet A1, ground handling charges, and the difficulties in accessing foreign exchange for their operations.

Onyema debunked insinuations that the umbrella body of airlines deliberately jerked up the fare prices on the domestic routes.

He said “AON objects very strongly to the multiple designation granted foreign airlines to operate into cities of the country especially Qatar Airways and Ethiopian Airlines. AON believes that the growth of the industry is being curtailed while the capital flight is unimaginable. This kind of exercise will deplete the country’s savings.

No foreign carrier provides 10 percent of the job the smallest airline company offers Nigerians. It will worsen the already dire situation faced by domestic operators”.

