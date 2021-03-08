Airport location: Anambra women protest naked over land encroachment

Over one hundred angry women from Enuagu, Umuinu and Umuopu kindreds of Ifite village in Umueri community, Anambra East Local Council Monday, went naked to protest an alleged encroachment on their ancestral land by some state government agents.



The disputed land, it was learnt lies closed to the location of the ongoing Anambra International Cargo and Passenger Airport, Umueri but while protesters insisted that they were not part of those ceded for the project, the agents of state government and land speculators, according to them, have encroached on them.



The protesters bearing placards of different inscriptions, blockaded the entrance to the airport, sealed it with sacred palm fronds to barricade entry point and made bonfires of disused tyres, vowing to occupy the place for the next one month, until the state government remedied the situation.



Speaking on their behalf, the Chairman of the Joint Meeting of the three kindreds that own the controversial airport project land, Chief Innocent Ndumanya, said the protest was because the state government abandoned the original 729.606 hectares of land originally donated to the state government and allegedly grabbed pointed out that the 729.606 hectares of land gazetted for the airport were the only known land properly donated and acquired, but government left it to where it named Parcel B to begin the airport project work in error.



According to him “the process of acquiring Parcel B should be revisited as the owners of the land were not consulted in any way à the acquisition process, if there there was any process at all and thus we are demanding that the government should hand us back our land.”