Airport search: Atiku crying foul, says pro-Buhari group

It said in a statement signed by its Chairman Niyi Akinsiju and Secretary Cassidy Madueke on Tuesday in Abuja that it is common knowledge that only Presidents and Vice Presidents are exempted from security screening at any airport in the world.

BMO noted that all regular users of Nigeria’s international airports are aware of the Presidential task force on trans-border cash movement which is saddled with the responsibility of stemming illicit movement of foreign currencies into and out of the country.

“This task force consists of Immigration, Customs and other security agencies and is known to approach all arriving international aircraft for routine search.

“We know that when Alhaji Atiku Abubakar was in the Customs, he would not condone a situation where his men would neglect to conduct security screening of an incoming private aircraft, regardless of the calibre of individuals on board.

“In fact, was it not the same Atiku Abubakar that led the task force that conducted a search that led to the discovery of a huge cache of cash in an aircraft in 1984?”

According to the BMO, if the former vice president’s claim that that was the first time he was searched in this country is true, then there is something seriously wrong with our security system.

“Let’s not also forget that an elder states man of the calibre of Paul Unongo had alleged in an interview that self same Atiku Abubakar is one of those top Nigerians funding, arming and generally aiding rampaging Fulani herdsmen in their onslaught against the people of Benue, Plateau and Taraba States. It follows of course that he deserved closer monitoring by security agencies.

The group however noted that it was not surprised that the PDP candidate and his allies chose to play to the gallery as a result of what airport authorities have said are routine checks.