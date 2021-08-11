Airports concession: FG bars states, allays fear of job loss

The federal government has declared that the current effort by the administration to concession four lucrative airports in the country is geared toward attracting private equity investments into the development and management of terminals and thus affirmed no state government will be allowed to take part in the exercise.

Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, who made the declaration at a virtual meeting to abreast stakeholders on the concession journey so far reiterate central government commitment to hand over the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Port Harcourt International Airport and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport to equity investors.

Sirka, who assured workers of Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria FAAN of the security of their jobs noted that “What I can say emphatically, is that no state government will be allowed to participate to get this concession because the argument is, we are taking this concession from federal government to private sector, we cannot give from one government to another government, in fact to a lesser government which is a sub national, this will not happen but any private sector any private entity with proven record that is able to demonstrate will be allowed to participate and the best will emerge.”

He explained that the quantum of jobs anticipated will warrant the engagement of additional staff in the agencies rather than disengage them to meet requirements of the International Civil Aviation Organization ICAO that declared that Nigerian airports as under staff.

He explained further that “the concessionaire will sign service level agreements with FAAN and NAMA to ensure that the airports operate efficiently, the service level agreement will cover the Runway, Taxiway, Security and Air Traffic Management”.