Airports: Passengers must arrive 3 hours before take-off time – FAAN



The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has said that when commercial operations finally resume at airports, passengers must arrive at least three hours before their take-off time.

Announcing the new protocol via its Twitter handle, the FAAN said that the early arrival by travellers would enable efficient checks and screening before boarding.



“COVID-19 Flight Resumption Protocol for Passengers: You are advised to arrive at the airport three hours before your flight due to the new COVID-19 safety checks,” it wrote.

The authority also disclosed that persons not wearing their face masks would not be allowed into airports’ premises.



FAAN, therefore, urged travellers to maintain two metre distance from each other at the airports while waiting.