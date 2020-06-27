Airports reopening: FAAN conducts flight simulation on B737 with 51 passengers

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) on Saturday conducted a flight simulation on a B737 marked NG110 with 51 passengers on board at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja.

The essence of the simulation it is to test all the protocols designed to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 at the airports ahead of flight resumption.

During the exercise, a 1.5m physical distance markings, two hand wash areas and bags disinfecting area.

Also, hand sanitizers were placed in strategic locations even as Port Health workers were seen taking temperature levels of intending passengers.

Passengers were mandated to follow all protocols at all times.

Minister of Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika said the flight simulation is to achieve five things; there are maintain physical distance with each other, wear protective materials such as face mask, face shield and maintain hygiene.

He said the authorities are ensuring efficient facilitation of passengers so time is not wasted in adopting the new normal.

According to him, “We will announce all the protocols again before opening. But you need to be at the airport three hours ahead of your flight” he stated.

“There will also be social distancing in the aircraft. But new ideas are coming on board on how to remain seated to make the carbon economical okay and to ensure we don’t infect each other,” he said.