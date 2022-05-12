Airtel Africa reports N755m profit after tax in full year

Airtel Africa Plc has reported profit after tax of $755 million for the full year financial result ended March 31, 2022. The amount represents an increase of 82.0 per cent compared with $415 million recorded in the comparative period of 2021. Operating profit also grew by 37.2 per cent to $1,535 million in the reported currency from $1,119 million in preceding year.

The telecom giant reported revenue of $4714 million , representing a growth of 20.6 per cent against $3903 million achieved in the preceding year. Constant currency underlying revenue grew by 23.3 per cent for the year and 19.1 per cent in the fourth quarter. According to the company constant currency underlying revenue growth was strong in all region, adding that Nigeria up by 27.7 per cent, East Africa rose by 22.7 per cent while Francophone Africa grew by 17.2 per cent and across all key services with revenue invoice up by 15.4 per cent. Mobile money and Data grew by 34.9 per cent and 34.6 per cent respectively.

Chief Executive Officer of the company, Segun Ogunsanya on the trading update said ” This is another strong set of results for Airtel Africa, demonstrating our solid execution as we continue to enrich the lives of a growing number of people through leveraging the sizeable opportunity to promote digital and financial inclusion across our markets.

