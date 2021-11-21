Airtel restates commitment to making life better for Nigerians

One of Africa’s telecom giants, Airtel, says it will continue to explore more partnerships with governments at various levels and other relevant institutions at making life better for Nigerians.

The MD/ CEO of Airtel Nigeria, Surendran Chemmenkotil disclosed this on Saturday during the commissioning of a 111-bed capacity WARD-A Block at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) which was renovated by Airtel at the cost of over N200m.

Chemmenkotil said, ““For us at Airtel, today also holds special significance because we have kept to our word and promise. Some months ago, we approached the Chief Medical Director of LUTH, Professor Chris Bode, to make known our intention to partner with LUTH in delivering quality and affordable healthcare to Nigerians, especially the vulnerable, hard to reach and underprivileged.

He noted that the facility will further smoothen the delivery of healthcare services in Nigeria and help foster healthcare inclusion especially among those who are in the lower rung of society.

Earlier in his remarks, Minister for Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire Extended the appreciation of the federal government to Airtel Nigeria for the project, which he said would further increase the capacity of LUTH to deliver on its performance objectives.

“I am happy to note that Airtel Nigeria walked each step of the Covid19 journey partnering with LUTH: a partnership which also saw the Company donate 81 telephone lines to the hospital’s Psychosocial and Emotional Support Group, which reached out to provide psychosocial support to patients and their families following Covid-19 diagnosis, and reached over 20,000 patients in the Lagos metropolis, with Airtime provided for 3 months in each phone line.

Dr. Ehanire also stated that the Government alone cannot fund the healthcare system in the country, urging more private sector investment in the Nigerian healthcare sector.

In his own remarks, the Chief Medical Director of LUTH, Prof. Chris Bode said at the height of the first wave of the pandemic outbreak in Lagos about May-June 2020, the fear of a possible upsurge requiring more bed-space for admissions was real.

Related

No tags for this post.