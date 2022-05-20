AISH Inititative seeks to curb GBV through sensitisation, capacity building

Worried by the rising cases of gender-based violence (GBV) a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), the AISH Initiative, has made case for curbing GBV through increased sensitisation and capacity building especially in rural communities.

Executive Director, AISH Initiative, Mrs. Helen Nwoko, made the advocacy, Thursday, at a One-Day Sensitisation Programme to Stop GBV, at Karu, AMAC Area Council, FCT.

Addressing women drawn from communities within Karu, she said: “We believe that the rate of gender-based violence can be reduced in the community through increased awareness of the behavior, beliefs and actions that encourage these terrible actions as well as strengthening the capacity of community members to respond and prevent gender-based violence issues. This requires our collective effort in the Karu community.’’

The organisation’s director identified hostility towards women and history of childhood sexual abuses as some of the factors responsible for the high rate of GBV in the country.

Nwoke decried the fact that victims still encounter difficulties as a result of stigmatisation, discrimination and absence of rehabilitation facilities as well as poor funding of existing facilties.

She, however, blamed hindrances to eradication of GBV in the country on interplay of many legal factors including Nigerian government’s failure to adopt and enforce most international conventions on human rights.

According to her, AISH Initiative has taken up advocacy for the right of children and women hence the integration of women and gender perspective into the organisation’s policies and programmes.

Also speaking the Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, stressed the need for every home to guide against acts of child abuse, threats and criticism expose to a lot of ills and could promote GBV.

The Minister, who was represented by the Principle Community Development Officer in the ministry, Mr Nwabueze Emeka, urged families to handle their children and wards with caution and not expose them to GBV.

On his part, the Sakaruyi of Karu, Dr Emmanuel Yepwi, stated that a lot of GBV cases were presented to the palace that they were doing their best to handle the cases.

Represented by a district head, Chief Atnadu Shanyibwa, he said he often referred GBV cases that were beyond the administration of the palace to the police.

