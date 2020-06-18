Aisha Bagudu assures on sustained Kebbi women empowerment

Wife of Kebbi state governor, Hajiya Aisha Atiku Bagudu has pledged her commitment to providing support to women, for them to engage in entrepreneurship and be self dependent.

Hajiya Bagudu gave the assurance in Birnin Kebbi during an interactive session with newsmen in the state, saying provision of skill acquisition and material support to enable them engage in commerce, agriculture and livestock would be sustained.

The first lady welcomed the initiative to repatriate almajirai to their home states but cautioned that appropriate measures must be put in place to enable such children receive quality education in all fields under conducive environment near their parents.

She said the MALPAI Foundation has initiated and executed various programmes aimed at empowering the women folks in the state to be self reliant and called on the women in the state to key into the initiative.

According to her, the foundation was able to graduate thousands of those in pudah and the married on tailoring, knitting, soap making, home wears and cassava processing