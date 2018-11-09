Aisha Buhari advocates education to end child marriage 

President Muhammadu Buhari’s wife, Aisha Buhari, has called for the

education of the girl child to end the menace of child marriage in

parts of Nigeria.

According to a statement by Suleiman Haruna, her spokesperson, Mrs

Buhari, said this yesterday while receiving female delegates to the

41st Conference and 73rd Executive Committee Session of the Africa

Parliamentary Union who visited her at the State House, Abuja.

The delegates were received on behalf of Buhari by the wife of the

Vice President, Dolapo Osinbajo.

According to the statement, Buhari said girls need a healthy and safe

transition to adulthood as well as a certain level of maturity and

understanding in order to make an informed decision on the choice of a

life partner.

“Through my Future Assured Programme, I have witnessed firsthand what

interrupted childhood could do to the self-esteem of young girls, in

some instances, thwarting promising careers,” she said.

Mrs Buhari spoke on other challenges on marital relationships like

complications of childbirth such as VVF, interruption of academic

pursuit and curtailment of economic opportunities.

She called on the parliamentarians to use their position to articulate

measures that will address the issue within cultural sensitivities of

communities.

Mrs Buhari also urged them to consider what form of support and

empowerment could be given to girls that are already in these

marriages. “Their dreams do not have to end because of the

circumstances they have found themselves in,” she said.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.