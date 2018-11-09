Aisha Buhari advocates education to end child marriage 

President Muhammadu Buhari’s wife, Aisha Buhari, has called for the
education of the girl child to end the menace of child marriage in
parts of Nigeria.
According to a statement by Suleiman Haruna, her spokesperson, Mrs
Buhari, said this yesterday while receiving female delegates to the
41st Conference and 73rd Executive Committee Session of the Africa
Parliamentary Union who visited her at the State House, Abuja.
The delegates were received on behalf of Buhari by the wife of the
Vice President, Dolapo Osinbajo.
According to the statement, Buhari said girls need a healthy and safe
transition to adulthood as well as a certain level of maturity and
understanding in order to make an informed decision on the choice of a
life partner.
“Through my Future Assured Programme, I have witnessed firsthand what
interrupted childhood could do to the self-esteem of young girls, in
some instances, thwarting promising careers,” she said.
Mrs Buhari spoke on other challenges on marital relationships like
complications of childbirth such as VVF, interruption of academic
pursuit and curtailment of economic opportunities.
She called on the parliamentarians to use their position to articulate
measures that will address the issue within cultural sensitivities of
communities.
Mrs Buhari also urged them to consider what form of support and
empowerment could be given to girls that are already in these
marriages. “Their dreams do not have to end because of the
circumstances they have found themselves in,” she said.
Be the first to comment