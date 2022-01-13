Aisha Buhari, APC to host progressive women’s conference

The First Lady of Nigeria, Hajiya Aisha Buhari, is set to host the first-ever National Progressive Women’s Conference in Abuja.

Chairman, Media & Publicity Committee,

APC National Women’s Conference, 2022, Hon. Abike Dabiri Erewa, made this known in a press statement, Thursday in Abuja.

According to the statement, several topics including gender inclusiveness in politics and greater role for women in governance will be discussed during the conference with the theme: One Voice Uniting for Progress.

“The conference is being spearheaded by the All Progressives Congress (APC) through Hon. Stella Erhuvwu Okotete, member APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Women Representative.

“The First Lady of Nigeria, Hajiya Aisha Buhari, will deliver the keynote address. The Vice President of Liberia, Chief Dr. Jewel Howard-Taylor, will share her experience as a top government functionary with participants at the Conference, which will be attended by more than 1,000 women drawn from the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT),” the statement further disclosed.

“The conference, which is scheduled to hold on January 18 and 19, 2022, at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, will brainstorm on ways to strengthen women political rights, address barriers to women participation in the political process under democratic systems and evolve strategies for getting them fully involved.

“More than 200 leaders from the three tiers of government in the country and some prominent business women and captains of industry have confirmed participation in the Conference.

“They will make presentations focused on inspiring and propelling women to greater successful forays into politics, governance and leadership roles in businesses,” the statement added.