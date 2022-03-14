Aisha Buhari, Bogoro, others for Neptune Prime awards March 16 

The First Lady, Aisha Buhari, outgoing Executive Secretary, Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Professor Elias Suleiman Bogoro, are among key Nigerians billed to receive Neptune Group’s awards for their contributions to national development.

The award programme, among others, scheduled for March 16, 2022, will hold at the Ladi Kwali Hall, Sheraton Hotels and Towers, Abuja.

A press statement issued by Amina Alhassan Ahman, General Editor/Chief Coordinating Officer, Neptune Prime, Sunday, said Neptune Network Nigeria Limited, publishers of Neptune Prime online newspaper, Neptune Prime Magazine and Neptune Prime TV programmed the awards in various categories, including education, politics, infrastructural development, women empowerment, aimed at honouring Nigerians from different walks of life who have contributed their quota to nation-building and development.

The statement said there will be an unveiling of two volumes of the book ‘The Arbiter’ (a compilation of articles written by the CEO/Publisher of Neptune Prime, Dr Hassan Gimba Ahmed, with the proceeds of the launch going to “the Lami Fatima Babare Cervical Cancer Awareness Foundation, founded to enlighten people, especially women, on the possible prevention and cure of cervical cancer, which will also be launched during the maiden award”.

While the award on Girl-Child Education Advocate of the Year goes to the First Lady, Dr Hajiya Aisha Buhari, award of Excellence in Education of the Year will go to Alh. Dr. Mohammed Kyari Dikwa and Prof Elias Suleiman Bogoro, Executive Secretary TETfund.

Other categories include Support to Leadership & Women Development, Prof Hafsat Ganduje, First Lady of Kano state; Star of Courage & Man of the Year, Principal of Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri, Malam Mukhtari Gulma; Philanthropist of the Year, Alhaji Umarun Kwabo; Jack-Rich Aid Foundation as well as Posthumous Award for Journalism Development, Hajiya Bilkisu Yusuf, and Sam Nda Isaiah, among others.