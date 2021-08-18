Aisha Buhari Cup: Barr Edeh, Ratels Sports Boss backs LOC

The President of Ratels Sports Development Foundation (RSDF), Barrister Paul Edeh, has strongly commended the work of the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) of the upcoming six-team African Women Championship (Aisha Buhari Cup) between September 13 and 21, 2021 in Lagos.

The legal Luminary said he is full of confidence that the LOC, headed by NFF First Vice President, Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi, and Aisha Falode who is the Director Of Organisation have all it takes to give Nigerians and Africans a fantastic tournament.

Barr. Edeh who is also Chairman Of NWFL Premiership side, Naija Ratels FC, gave a ringing endorsement of the LOC during an interview with Journalists in Abuja on Wednesday, hours after the official draws of the tournament.

“From the standpoint of organisation, a high level has already been set. I would like to commend the Local Organizing Committee of the competition,” Edeh said.

“It is glaring from all angles that we are going to have a great tournament. At the same time, I would also point out that the tournament shouldn’t be a one-off, but should come up from time to time.

“The Chairman of the LOC and everyone involved are people who have great experience in the women’s football cycle. The Chairman is a great football administrator, who have over the years brought a lot of innovations to Nigerian Football as Vice President of the NFF, The Director of Organisation, Aisha Falode, is well known as an astute administrator with decades of experience in Women’s Football and one who has turned around the fortune of the Nigeria Women Football League since she resumed office as Chairperson.

“Undoubtedly, the quality of Wednesday’s shows that a lot of work has gone into this project and certainly more work is required to make this project a huge success. All hands must be on deck to support the LOC to achieve there goals.”

The Dr Aisha Buhari Invitational women’s football tournament, otherwise known as Aisha Buhari Cup, is an African mini-football tournament for six women National teams namely Nigeria, Cameroon, Ghana, South-Africa, Morocco and Mali.