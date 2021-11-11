Aisha Buhari, Hassan for FIN women Africa-UAE investment forum

The chief-executive of FIN, Mrs Olayinka Fayomi, Thursday said the FIN Women Africa-UAE Trade and Investment Forum would provide platforms that will help forge positive changes for women.

She said the forum will initiate robust conversations on the empowerment of women and task participants on improved know-how on available opportunities for trade, investment and tourism.

In a statement made available to Blueprint, she said the event scheduled to hold between November 22 and 24, 2021 in Dubai, will have Nigeria’s First Lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari, first female president of Tanzania, Samia Suluhu Hassan, Zimbabwean First Lady, Auxillia Mnangagwa, wives of governors of Kaduna Mrs Hadiza el-Rufai, Kebbi, Dr Zainab Bagudu, Kwara, Mrs Olufolake AbdulRasaq, among others.

She said the forum with a theme: “The way to prosperous women of Africa brand,” will attract over 100 top business and professional women and men from various African countries and the Middle East.

She also stated that there will be pre-arranged meetings organised to meet with investors and donors to help support projects and initiatives. The event will also recognise women change makers in different sectors during the award reception.

She added that on a leadership front, there is a significant rise of women leaders making waves in the region with more women being elevated to top leadership positions.

“Africa is an increasingly important continent in terms of economic opportunities with a rich and vibrant culture, housing dynamic female minds who can help shape the global future outlook.

“During the last two decades, Africa has made remarkable progress within the African economies and is among the fastest growing economies being long considered as a land of unexploited opportunities.

“Furthermore, according to the World Bank, Africa is a world leader when it comes to female entrepreneurship. In recent decades, Africa has also witnessed a tremendous increase in female top political and corporate leadership positions,” she said.