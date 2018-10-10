Aisha Buhari lauds emergence of 2 female APC senatorial candidates in Adamawa

By Wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, on yesterday rejoiced with two female politicians over their emergence as the senatorial candidates of the All Progressives (APC) in Adamawa state.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Director of Information to Wife of the President, Mr. Suleiman Haruna.

The statement reads: “Wife of the President, Her Excellency, Dr. Mrs. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari wishes to congratulate two female senatorial candidates for winning the primary elections to emerge the flag-bearers of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa state.

“The success of the two female flag-bearers, Binta Masi Garba, current Senator Adamawa North and Aisha Dahiru, Adamawa Central Senatorial zones, she said, will encourage other women to join the political arena.

“Mrs. Buhari calls on them to show good example in their political journey and carry women along, especially in their various zones.”

