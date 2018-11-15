Aisha Buhari tasks wives of govs on maternal, child mortality in Nigeria Wife of the Nigerian president, Aisha Buhari, has urged wives of state

governors in the country to keep championing Reproductive, Maternal, Neonatal, Child Adolescent Health and Nutrition (RMNCAH+N) advocacy in

their states.

According to a press statement on Wednesday, Mrs Buhari said the commitment of women is critical to reducing the high rate of mortality among women and children.

According to the statement signed by her spokesperson, SuleimanHaruna, Mrs Buhari spoke during an RMNCAH+N Advocacy training workshop

for governors’ wives and their technical officers, organised by the Aisha Buhari Foundation at Government House, Edo state.

She called on women to take full advantage of the workshop and perfect their skills and strategies for reducing maternal mortality to the barest minimum in their states within the shortest possible time.

“As wives of governors and chief advocates for Reproductive Maternal Newborn Child Adolescent Health and Nutrition (RMNCAH+N) in your states, you need to be equipped, better positioned and informed about the contextual terrains and workable solutions to problems that have contributed to give us the poor indices in Nigeria.”

This, she said, was the objective of the training. She noted that maternal and child deaths happen in all states; “and except every one of us takes responsibility and strategic action to address these issues in our immediate regions, they may remain unchanged and even grow worse.”

She reiterated that her project, Future Assured, has contributed a lot to the acceleration of efforts to end preventable maternal, newborn and child deaths through advocacy and action.

“One of these actions is the training workshop,” she said. “This advocacy training holding in Benin City is the last of the trainings held in the six geopolitical zones and I hope that the results will reverberate nationwide.”

Also speaking at the event, the wife of Edo state governor and host of the event, Betsy Obaseki, said the high maternal and child mortality

in the country was enough reason to key into the initiatives of the wife of the president.

She commended Mrs Buhari for the training and her passion in undertaking the Future Assured Programme “as it touches the very fabric of society and borders on the welfare of the next generation.

“I have followed in her footsteps in this area and have embarked on a project to reduce the incidence of neonatal deaths in Edo state through a project called ‘No Pikin Go Die for Edo State.’

“ The project is aimed at ensuring that every baby born in Edo state receives requisite care and handling at birth in order to survive the “golden” first month of life,” Mrs. Obaseki said.