Aisha Buhari wants more foreign support for women in politics





The First Lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari, has called on representatives of countries in Nigeria to support active participation of women in politics.

Speaking when she hosted female heads of diplomatic missions, United Nation Agencies and wives of ambassadors at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Tuesday night, Aisha Buhari also appealed to the diplomats to provide more support to wives of leaders in Africa to enable them build bridges and wage peace rather than war.

“This gathering provides me the opportunity to acknowledge and appreciate the tremendous support rendered to me as the First Lady of Nigeria and President of the African First Ladies Peace Mission, my Foundation, The Future Assured through your respective offices.

“Over the years, my Foundation, the Aisha Buhari Foundation/Future Assured have carried out numerous activities through advocacy and direct service delivery.

“I must say, with your support, we have recorded tremendous impact on the lives of Nigerians, especially in the development of our children, youth and women through strategic interventions in health, education, and economic empowerment.

“Distinguished guests, as you know that the global world order has recently been severely impacted by conflicts and humanitarian crises, especially in Africa, First Ladies in Africa have renewed their commitment to suing their offices for the promotion of peace.

“In my capacity as the President of AFPLM, therefore appeal for more support in building bridges to help wage peace as oppose to war. We should endeavor to build stronger alliances for our future and the future of the next generation.

“Tonight, while thanking you most sincerely for all you have done, I equally urge us to do more especially in promoting women participation in politics.

“I believe that women participation and empowerment is directly proportional to nation’s development, and we should all take responsibility for it.

“On my part, let me re-affirm my commitment once again to improving the lives of women, youth and children.

“My Foundation is therefore open to collaboration with well-meaning individuals, agencies, and organisations towards achieving our common goals,” she said.

In her goodwill message, the Malaysian Ambassador to Nigeria, Gloria Corina Peter Tiwet, said all the 13 female ambassadors in Nigeria work in a close knit manner.

She said the envoys were working hard to promote good relationships between their countries and Nigeria.

Also speaking, the United Kingdom High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Liang, said she was in Nigeria during the 2019 general election and would also witness the 2023 exercise.

She said Nigeria was not only deeply religious but also very political, saying “we are watching with eagle eye to see how you whittle down the number (election) candidates.”

She said despite its numerous challenges, Nigeria was making huge strides, stressing that she was doing her best to make sure that the country was seen around the world “as playing a very prominent role in the region, trying to bring peace and stability and supporting democracy.”

